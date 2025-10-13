The 49ers not only lost the game Sunday to the Buccaneers, they continued their frustrating pattern of losing one of their best players to injury seemingly every week this season, and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is now done for the season.

Your San Francisco 49ers had previously handed one-time overall Number One quarterback draft pick Baker Mayfield an 0-4 career record against them over the course of Mayfield’s eight-year career, including a 2019 Monday Night Football annihilation of the Cleveland Browns where Niners defensive end Nick Bosa rekindled some college football “flag-planting taunt” beef. But for Sunday’s game against Mayfield’s resurgent Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both teams had sterling 4-1 records, making this contest the CBS game of the week in the late-game national TV spot with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the plays.

But Mayfield got the better of it Sunday in a 30-19 49ers’ loss, with the video below of Mayfield’s 15-yard scramble pretty much serving as a microcosm of how the afternoon went for the Niners.

Just give Baker Mayfield the MVP right now



pic.twitter.com/yWH92aznUO — Overtime (@overtime) October 12, 2025



Mind you, this 15-year scramble came on a third-down-and-14, so it was particularly demoralizing. Same went for Mayfield’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson two plays later that made the score 27-19, and then the motherfucker had to go and do a flip to celebrate.

This was a hell of a play by Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/uEo6VfsyRO — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 12, 2025



49ers journeyman backup Mac Jones came in curiously undefeated in relief of Brock Purdy, and also pulled a few of his own Houdini moves, even with an injured knee that was in a brace. And Jones threw for a sensational 347 yards, marking the first time in his career that he’s thrown for 300 yards in consecutive games. But his first-quarter interception five minutes into the game to the Bucs’ Kindle Vildor would have been a pick-six, had Vildor not just fallen down on his own. That didn’t matter, as the Bucs scored and made it 7-0 two plays later.



The 49ers would roar back and take a 10-7 lead on Christian McCaffrey’s one-yard touchdown, which was oddly the 49ers’ first rushing touchdown of the season, not coming until the middle of their sixth game.

Jamel Dean picks it off on 4th down 🏴‍☠️



SFvsTB on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/ySZhiQAmdG — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025



But there were not many other 49ers highlights from Sunday we can embed (unless you like field goals!). Mac Jones effectively ended the game by throwing an interception on a fourth down with about six minutes left in the contest. Tampa kicker Chase McLaughlin's 45-yard field goal moments later would settle the 30-19 final score.



Probably the bigger loss for the 49ers is the season ending ankle-injury to four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner. CBS Sports was loath to show many definitive replays of the play that wrecked Warner’s ankle, but the Associated Press reports that Warner’s ankle “appeared to turn sideways after a couple of players fell into him." Warner’s ankle is reportedly broken and dislocated, and his 2025 NFL season is over.

Kyle and Jennings still going at it. Kyle covers his mouth with playcard while Shanahan's security detail Mike Anderson keeps Jennings away.

Meanwhile, Eddy Pineiro makes his third field goal but appears to get hurt on hit

Bucs 20-16 — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 12, 2025



Also troublingly, wide receiver Jauan Jennings was involved in a “sideline spat” with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan right before halftime. Shanahan reportedly “storm[ed] down the sideline to shout at Jauan Jennings,” team staff had to intervene to separate the two, and reporters say “Shanahan's security detail Mike Anderson [had to keep] Jennings away.” So none of that sounds encouraging!

With that make, 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro has passed Justin Tucker for #2 on the all-time list in FG percentage.



2. Piñeiro: 89.13%

3. Tucker: 89.10% pic.twitter.com/IgMsJlPXxK — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 12, 2025



On a happier note, 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro’s four field goals (52, 54, 42 and 29 yards) moved him up to Number Two on the all-time NFL field goal accuracy list. And this guy was unemployed when the 49ers found him after Week One?

Yes, it’s a sad Monday after a 49ers loss. But the team is still in first place in the NFC West, technically tied at 4-2 with both the Rams and Seahawks. Yet the Niners have beaten both the Rams and the Seahawks, so they own the tiebreaker over both, for the moment at least.

Next up is a Sunday Night Football national TV game against the Atlanta Falcons right here (well, here-ish) at Levi’s Stadium this coming Sunday at 5:20 pm. And injured tight end George Kittle could well be playing again Sunday, as he’s reportedly returning to practice this week.

