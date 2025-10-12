- The University of California broke a record this week with five Nobel Prize wins, the most ever awarded to one institution in a single year. Dr. Fred Ramsdell, the San Francisco-based researcher who was one of this year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine winners, was camping off-grid in Yellowstone National Park when the news broke, and he reportedly had hundreds of notifications awaiting him. [Chronicle, KGO]
- Suzie Smith, the nurse who was aboard the medical helicopter that crashed on Highway 50 in Sacramento Monday has died. Smith helped people around the world as a long-time traveling nurse before settling down in Sacramento for two decades. [CBS Sacramento]
- Six people were killed and at least 10 others were injured in a shooting in Leland, Mississippi Friday night at a gathering that followed a high school homecoming game. Additionally, two others were killed in a separate Friday night shooting on the grounds of a high school in Heidelberg, Mississippi. [ABC News]
- Perla Rosario Henriquez Ulloa, 21, of San Francisco was arrested and booked on multiple charges Thursday relating to the hit-and-run crash in Bernal Heights that killed Binod Budhathoki, a 30-year-old Nepalese immigrant, last weekend. [Chronicle]
- About 100 people on skateboards, bikes, and roller skates took part in Saturday’s city-approved hill bomb in Twin Peaks, a big contrast to the unsanctioned 2023 hill bomb that resulted in 100 arrests. [Chronicle]
- The Bay Area is expected to see rain with possible thunderstorms and lightning Monday morning, which could potentially cause minor urban overflow and small stream flooding. [KPIX]
- Oakland’s 17th Street serves as an example of how creating a walkable city without addressing the inevitable increase in cost of living leads to widespread vacancies and fractured communities. [Cities by Diana]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist