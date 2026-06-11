- A dead gray whale was found last week in the Bay near Pier 80, and the Marine Mammal Center has determined it was killed by a vessel strike. [KRON4]
- Neighbors in SF's Sea Cliff neighborhood have filed a complaint against Olympian Eileen Gu’s family due to a pile of trash that has been sitting outside and blocking part of the sidewalk. [Bored Panda]
- Billionaire Michael Moritz's Crankstart Foundation is giving a $9.3 million grant to help Oakland deal with its illegal dumping problem, some of which will go toward expanding the city's network of cameras focused on dumping. [Chronicle]
- SF Pride hosted an official kickoff variety show Wednesday night at the Castro Theatre, with Honey Mahogany and Peaches Christ emceeing. [KPIX]
- A24's surprise hit Backrooms grew out of a student film project by director Kane Parsons at Marin School of the Arts, and the film is set in San Jose. [Chronicle]
- The Trump administration has pulled its funding for Los Angeles' largest homeless agency, accusing it of fraud. [California Post]
- The New York Knicks staged the largest comeback in NBA Finals history Wednesday night, winning Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, and bringing them within won game of the championship. [New York Times]
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