After years of general chaos and injuries, and now being "forced into cooperating with police," SF's skaters are going to be having a fully permitted and organized "hill bomb" event this weekend on Twin Peaks.

You may have noticed, especially if you live near Dolores Park, that there was no skateboarding hootenanny in July known as the Dolores Hill Bomb.

This comes after last year's Hill Bomb was met with a police blockade on Dolores Street, to which the assembled skaters just responded by moving one block over and bombing the Church Street hill instead. And that followed the disastrous 2023 event, when SFPD officers showed up in riot gear and arrested 81 minors and 32 adults — with parents later railing at police for how the teenagers were treated while in custody.

All that police activity came as a result of the rogue event resulting in multiple injuries — including a death in 2020 — and occasional skirmishes with police as the crowd became increasingly hostile to the crackdowns.

Now, as the Chronicle reports, organizer Ciaran Trevino has sold out and caved to authority, under duress. And this year's event, dubbed the Twin Peaks Peaceful Hill-Bomb for Palestine, comes complete with a permit, a "safety briefing," and 25 safety "spotters" who'll be stationed along the route.

It all starts at 2 pm Saturday, October 11, at the Christmas Tree Point parking lot on Twin Peaks. Participants will then make their way down onto Upper Market via "bicycles, skateboards, skates, and other wheeled devices, with a "final run" at Market and Noe streets. There will then be a rally at Noe and Beaver streets, with speakers and "solidarity messages.

More than 40 Bay Area organizations are reportedly attached to the event, including CODEPINK, Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), and Haiti Action Committee.

As Trevino tells the Chronicle, "I was sort of forced into cooperating with police... So I decided I’m going to co-opt the police — all these state resources — to facilitate our inherently anti-capitalist anarchist-tilt event."

And, as Ryen Motzek, a partner at the Mission's DLX Skateshop, tells the paper, the event should be inherently less chaotic because the route is "not straight downhill or super crazy." And, he adds, "It doesn’t run right through a residential area with a lot of houses. People won’t be just back-and-forth bombing with lots of beer spilling on the ground."

We shall see!