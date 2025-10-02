- The federal government shutdown means that about 20,000 people linked to Travis Air Force Base, including around 10,000 active duty and reserve military members, will be going without pay. The lack of paychecks also means that businesses in Fairfield that depend on customers from the base will also suffer. [KPIX]
- A 47-year-old Santa Rosa woman, Sunshine Borjas, has been reported missing after she went hiking alone at Bodega Head on Wednesday afternoon and her car was found in the area Thursday. [KPIX]
- Brightline West, the privately funded high-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas that was supposed to cost $16 billion is now projected to cost 35% more, or $21.5 billion, and the group behind it, Fortress Investment Group, is seeking a $6 billion loan from the Trump administration. [Bloomberg]
- Ghazi, the CEO of Empire, says that he envisions his record company's new headquarters at a renovated One Montgomery will be like Capital Records' iconic building in Los Angeles. [Chronicle]
- Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is ending its breakfast program for homebound Bay Area seniors, which began during the pandemic with special funding, and the funding has now run out. [KPIX]
- The last of the rain in the current cold front will stop today and give way to some sunnier weather around the Bay this weekend. [Bay Area News Group]
- Facebook is reportedly flooded with deepfake videos featuring famous politicians and others, promoting things like fictitious government benefits. [KTVU]
Photo via Travis AFB