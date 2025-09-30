Local:
- The suspect in the recent Walnut Creek double homicide had a mistress, and she’s now being charged as an accessory in the murders. Suspect Howard Wang stands accused of killing his wife and mother-in-law, and his mistress Yan Wang is accused of destroying multiple cell phones to eliminate the evidence on that was on them. [NBC Bay Area]
- A bicyclist who hit a pothole on Skyline Boulevard in 2017 and was left in a coma for two weeks and permanently disabled has been awarded a record $7 million settlement. The bicyclist, now-58-year-old Ty Whitehead, told KTVU, "I just hope Oakland realizes that it's cheaper to repair the roads than to keep paying cyclists." [KTVU]
- Well buy me a vowel, something called Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to the Golden Gate Theatre starting on November 12, and as you’d think, it is a live version of the game show with legitimate prizes to win. This stage version will be hosted by Mark L. Walberg (Antiques Roadshow), and those who attend the show can actually apply to be a contestant on the TV version of Wheel of Fortune. [Chronicle]
National:
- Yep, it appears the federal government will almost certainly shut down within the next few hours, as two last-ditch bills to keep the government open failed in the Senate, and House Republicans are not even in Washington, DC. [NPR]
- President Trump and Pete Hegseth were even more unhinged than you’d expect in their address to all the nation’s top military leaders on Tuesday, with Trump claiming he might send troops to cities like San Francisco to "straighten them out,” and Hegseth railing against “fat generals and admirals.” (Has Hegseth ever seen Donald Trump?) [CNN]
- Sean “Diddy/Puffy/Daddy” Combs is going to be sentenced Friday for his prostitution and sexual misconduct charges, and prosecutors are suggesting an 11-year sentence. [ABC News]
Video:
- This “cat climbs inside a giant statue of Jesus Christ” video is not from the famed Rio de Janeiro statue, this statue in Bolivia is even larger. And this happened in February, but still pretty amazing that this cat managed to climb a 132-foot statue to check out the view.
A cat was spotted sitting on top of Bolivia’s 132-ft Cristo de la Concordia statue pic.twitter.com/kjhmESonkZ— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 21, 2025
