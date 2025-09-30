Turns out that the business that Jennifer Garner hypes in one of her Capital One commercials is a real Berkeley-based company, though it's not really a farm, and they just filed to IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the plentiful slew of Capital One commercials that actor Jennifer Garner cranks out, one of them is a Venture X Business Card spot where Garner claims “You might know me from my other job, but I'm a business owner too.” A little chyron on the bottom of the screen calls her “cofounder of Once Upon a Farm.” I had always assumed all of this was fake, because I am a cynical person.

You may have already googled this yoruself, but Once Upon a Farm is a real company, and its headquarters is in Berkeley! Though Garner’s claim that she’s the “business owner” or “co-founder” is perhaps a little flimsy. The business was founded in 2015, Garner came on board as an investor in 2017 (along with John Foraker, the former CEO of Berkeley-based mac and cheese icon Annie’s), and Garner was named co-founder and Chief Brand Officer two years after the company was technically founded.

Moreover, Once Upon a Farm is not a farm, it’s a baby food company (albeit mostly organic baby food). They also sell kid-focused oat bars and healthy snacks. And they are in the news today, as the San Francisco Business Times reports that Jennifer Garner’s Berkeley-based Once Upon a Farm is filing for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock might boom, too, as Once Upon a Farm is actually a shockingly profitable company. For the full fiscal year 2024, they reported $156.8 million in sales revenue, and only $24 million in losses. Thus far in 2025, they’ve done $110 million in sales revenue, compared to just $28.5 million in losses.

If you’re interested in investing in Jennifer Garner’s thus-far very successful baby food company, the ticker name proposed for the New York Stock Exchange is OFRM. There is no timeline or target share price disclosed yet.

Image: Capital One via Youtube