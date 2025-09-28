- Concord police officer Holly Riordan was ordered to cover the medical bills and lost wages of preschool teacher Rachna Sharma, whom Riordan hit with her car in a crosswalk while off-duty in 2023. Sharma had to undergo reconstructive knee surgery, which has left her unable to perform duties as a preschool teacher and led to the loss of her job. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two men were shot in separate shootings in East Oakland this weekend. A 21-year-old man, who’s in stable condition, was shot while walking down the street Friday evening, and a 24-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Saturday morning. [Bay Area News Group]
- One person was killed and nine injured in Michigan Sunday morning when a shooter, who is still at large, rammed their vehicle into a Mormon Church during a busy service and began shooting before starting a large fire. [CNN]
- A gunman who opened fire at a waterfront bar from a boat in North Carolina Saturday night — killing three and injuring five — has been identified as 40-year-old Nigel Max Edge. [NBC News]
- A group of swimmers called the Dream Team, including alumni from San Francisco State University, swam from Alcatraz to San Francisco Saturday as part of its 12th annual fundraiser for undocumented students at SF State. [KGO]
- Two entrepreneurs who purchased various failing retail brands to pull them out of debt, including RadioShack, Pier 1 Imports, and Dress Barn, are being accused of defrauding investors out of about $112 million through a Ponzi scheme. [CBS News]
- Stockton police arrested 35-year-old Ronald Perla-Reyes for elder abuse Friday after he allegedly hit a 68-year-old woman with a stick during an argument. [Bay City News]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist