Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee announced earlier this week the city will be hosting a rally and parade on Sunday, October 5 in celebration of the Ballers’ Pioneer League baseball championship win, the city’s first pro-sports championship celebration since 2018.

As KQED reports, Oakland’s independent baseball team the Ballers nabbed the winning title at the Pioneer League Championship, which took place at the team’s home base in Raimondi Park against the Idaho Falls Chukars, 8–1, on September 21 — just one year after the team’s inaugural season. KQED notes this is Oakland’s first baseball championship event since the Athletics won the title in 1989.

From Game 1 to Game 104… Ballers win ball games pic.twitter.com/DDekUFoTqF — Oakland Ballers (@OaklandBallers) September 25, 2025

Sunday’s rally and parade will begin at City Hall at 1:00 pm and end with a big celebration at Prescott Market in West Oakland, as KGO reports.

The Oaklandside reports that the last professional sports championship parade to take place in Oakland was in honor of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA win in 2018 — their third in four years. The publication also writes that in 2023, Oakland hosted a parade for the Oakland Tech girls and Oakland High School boys basketball teams after they won state titles.

Image: Oakland Ballers/X

Previously: The Newly Formed Oakland Ballers Will Renovate and Play Ball at West Oakland’s Raimondi Field