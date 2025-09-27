The dark-sided flycatcher, a small brown bird from Asia, made its California debut last week when it veered off-route and spent three days at the nature preserve behind Google’s Mountain View campus, attracting birding enthusiasts from across the country.

As the Mountain View Voice reports, a couple of birders first spotted the flycatcher the morning of Wednesday, September 17 at Charleston Retention Basin, a six-acre marsh and nature trail that runs adjacent to Google’s campus.

The outlet reports that the sighting was immediately listed on the eBird list-serve, and word quickly spread. Within a few hours, 40 birders had shown up hoping to catch a glimpse. The next day there were 80 visitors, and over the course of three days, birders from as far as Michigan, New York, and Washington State hopped on planes to capture the tiny celebrity on camera.



The Mountain View Voice spoke to Matthew Dodder of the Santa Clara Valley Bird Alliance who said the bird had previously never been spotted in the lower 48 states, and there have only been a few sightings in Alaska. He said the flycatcher likely took a wrong turn when heading south along its usual migratory route from the Siberian region to China or the Himalayas.

Per the Voice, Google also took part in the flycatcher’s big welcome, inviting visitors to upload photos via a QR code. The company also provided parking and refreshments.

The last flycatcher sighting was reportedly on Friday evening when birders speculate it either moved somewhere else in the area or left altogether, per the Voice. Perhaps it gained enough respite to get back on its course.

As a commenter on the Voice emphasized, “protected spots like the Charleston Retention Basin can serve as sanctuaries for wildlife, welcoming unexpected visitors from far away. By preserving and restoring these natural spaces, we not only support the species we already know but we also open the door to surprises!”

Image: Kevin Shen, ABA Birds and Birding Group/Facebook