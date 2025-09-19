Ernest chef Brandon Rice is expanding with Lawrence in SoMa, Sangria & Salt takes over the former Cha Cha Cha in the Mission, and the Jewish deli-inspired Super Mensch makes its debut in the Marina, all in This Week in Food.

There's some significant news for the SoMa dining scene this week: Ernest chef-owner Brandon Rice, whose Mission District restaurant continues to be a hot ticket after four years, is ready to expand with a second spot, tenatively called Lawrence. As the SF Business Times reports via liquor license activity, Rice is taking over the former Alexander's Steakhouse space at 488 Brannan Street. He won't yet share any details about the new concept, but did confirm to the publication that it is int he works. Alexander's, meanwhile, appears to have permanently moved into the third floor of 165 O'Farrell Street — a move that was billed as "temporary" when it first happened in January while the Brannan Street space underwent a "remodel" — alongside its affiliated businesses, O' by Claude Le Tohic and Elements Bar & Lounge.

Sangria & Salt has just softly opened in the Mission District, in the former Cha Cha Cha space at 2327 Mission Street. As Tablehopper reports, the man behind it is chef Jonathan Young, who opened Hot Johnnie’s Smokehouse in the Castro four years ago. Young, a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, is expanding the menu but holding on to some menu hits from Cha Cha Cha, like the patatas bravas, grilled chicken paillard, and Cajun shrimp, as well as the famous sangria. Now added to the mix are smoked pork spare rubs, lechon asado, cioppino, some pasta dishes, and more.

Opening next week in the Marina is Super Mensch, the new Jewish Deli-inspired restaurant from Causwells chef-owner Adam Rosenblum at 2336 Chestnut Street — aka the former Lilah space. We first heard about the project in April, and the big opening day is Thursday, September 24. Rosenblum has reportedly been perfecting his pastrami game for a decade, and the menu features a classic pastrami on rye sandwich, as well as latkes with smoked salmon and creme fraiche, matzah ball soup, house-made bagels, a halibut crudo with preserved lemon, and more. Cocktails will be notably creative, from beverage director Elmer Mejicanos, including a Bagel & Lox Martini, and a Matzah Ball Soup Margarita, featuring tequila, parsley, carrot tops, star anise, celery hearts, dill pollen, Persian lime, nori, orange liqueur, dill evoo, and a schmaltz matzah cracker.

Earlier this week we had some new details on Wolfsbane, the new Dogpatch venture from Lord Stanley couple Rupert and Carrie Blease, along with friend and business partner Tommy Halvorson. Halvorson was the chef at the former Serpentine, and Wolfsbane is moving into that space at Third Street and 22nd, with an opening date of October 15. Reservations are now open for the intimate, 18-seat dining room, and note that the nine-course menu will run you $339 per person after tax and service charge, sans beverages.

And we missed this this last week, but a new bar has opened in the former Vieni Vieni space at 1431 Stockton Street in North Beach, called The Lucky Spot. It's being operated by Future Bars alum Barry John Walsh, who also owns For the Record in the Marina, but as Eater reports, the Lucky Spot is not so theme-y and is aiming for a more mellow, neighborhood sports bar vibe with elevated cocktails.

Over in West Portal, popular one-and-a-half-year-old Mexican-American restaurant Elena's has been dealing with a group of grousing neighbors about the smoke output from its kitchen. The usually pretty quiet neighborhood isn't used to a bustling restaurant with a wood-fired grill in its kitchen, and the complaints have led to owners John and Elena Duggan investing in a custom smoke filtration unit at a cost of $25,000, as the Chronicle reports.

Izzy's on the Peninsula, the offshoot of Izzy's Steaks & Chops down in San Carlos, is closing its doors after 20 years in business. The restaurant announced the news on Instagram, saying, "As we close this chapter, our focus turns to our flagship restaurant in San Francisco’s Marina District." That flagship location underwent a recent major renovation and menu revamp, and reopened to immediate crowds in February.

Top image courtesy of Ernest