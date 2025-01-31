Anatolian Table arrives in the Mission, Berliner Berliner bids adieu, and The Farmacy takes shape on South Park, all in This Week in Food.

The space at 18th and Valencia vacated by Yellow Moto Pizza (702 Valencia, also, the former Flour + Water Pizzeria) now has a new operation moving in: Anatolian Table, a Mediterranean restaurant that seems likely related to the restaurant of the same name in Rocklin, outside of Sacramento. Coming Soon signs went up in the windows recently, and no significant remodeling work appears to be taking place — the dining room, bar, and kitchen are all still virtually brand new. We'll update you as we learn more.

We learned earlier this week that Lower Haight beer mecca Toronado is up for sale, and in changing ownership it's hard to know what is in store for the future of the bar. The bar will be hosting its own Beer Week starting February 8, two weeks ahead of the actual SF Beer Week, to celebrate owner Dave Keene and his 38-year tenure.

This flew under my radar last month, but the Toronado-adjacent sausage spot Berliner Berliner, which replaced the original Rosamunde shop in 2019, closed in late December. The place was opened by a former Rosamunde staffer, Christine Blunck, who is a Berlin native, and she kept the operation fairly similar to Rosamunde's. As a fan on Yelp reports, "Christine has closed shop for good. Time to move on to other, less stressful endeavors. Everyone stopped by to give their sincere good wishes."

Sadly, longtime Alamo Square stalwart, Alamo Square Seafood Grill (803 Fillmore Street), has closed. The closure appears to have happened in November, but the place had been open almost 27 years, since February 1998. Chef-owner Andre Larzul appears to be retiring — a sign on the door says you find him at Crissy Field "checking out the wind." Loyal customers and bargain hunters will sorely miss the restaurant's prix-fixe, every night until 7 pm, where for under $20 you could get a three-course meal, or an entree and a glass of wine — unheard of these days.

In brighter news, Bar Maritime has just opened in the space formerly known at the Burritt Room (and, briefly, The Fisher Loft) on the second floor of the Palihotel at 417 Stockton Street, next to the Stockton Tunnel. It's a bar-focused menu, with cocktails, oysters, bar snacks, and a seafood tower for those sharing, or splurging. And each night at last call they ring a ship's bell and give everyone a shot for a toast.

Tablehopper brings word of Bar Bibi, which is taking over the Ristorante Milano space (1448 Pacific Avenue) this spring or summer, after the sad closure of Milano, another old stalwart, on March 31. It's the project of Bahman Safari, who has been doing a wine pop-up called Habibi at Bacchus Wine Bar (1954 Hyde Street) since 2020, and Bar Bibi will feature his focus on low-intervention, natural, and biodynamic wines, along witha food menu that includes some favorites from Ristorante Milano, including the lasagna and the amatraciana.

Tablehopper also tells us about a new spot coming to South Park from the team behind Persian-Mexican spot Movida, dubbed The Farmacy (1 South Park Avenue at Second Street). Featuring burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, salads, and more, the owner describes it as "If Gott’s and Mendocino Farms had a baby." Look for that to open in mid- to late February.

Alexander's Steakhouse, whose Brannan Street location is currently closed for a remodel, is opened up a temporary outpost Thursday night on the third floor of 165 O'Farrell Street in Union Square — the building known as ONE65 that houses O' by Claude Le Tohic on its top floor, and Elements Bar & Lounge on its second floor. We don't have a full timeframe for the pop-up, but Alexander's plans to move back to 448 Brannan at a later date, when the remodel is complete.

And over at the Chronicle, MacKenzie Chung Fegan files a review of The Rotunda, the very old school, decidedly overpriced restaurant overlooking the rotunda at Neiman Marcus that has been a ladies-who-lunch spot for decades. She notes that the kitchen was taken over in 2021 by chef Erik Harrelson, a Gary Danko and Coi alum, and he's making "real food" including, on a recent visit, a delightful porcini and chestnut soup. And she raves about the cheeseburger being the best in town, "a mashup of an In-N-Out Double Double and a Big Mac" that is "sloppy, and it is wonderful."

Photo courtesy of Alamo Square Seafood Grill, RIP