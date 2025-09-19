- Singer-songwriter D4vd, who was set to play the Warfield tonight, has canceled the rest of his tour following the discovery of a teen girl's body in the trunk of a car belonging to him. The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, saw his LA home searched on Wednesday night; and some of his songs are taking on new very chilling meaning, like "Romantic Homicide," released in 2023. [TMZ]
- A small-ish protest group in Oakland was disrupting some morning traffic today near an I-880 off-ramp at 7th Street and Mandela Parkway. The group was carrying a banner saying "Let Gaza Live." [KTVU]
- Late-night hosts Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert all went to town Thursday night on the situation at ABC with the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. Colbert sang a parody song set to the tune of Beauty and the Beast's "Be Our Guest" called "Shut Your Trap." [CBS News]
- Congregation Emanu-El, one of the oldest synagogues on the West Coast, whose congregation dates to the Gold Rush Era, just reopened after a multi-year, $100 million renovation. [Chronicle]
- That turf football field at Mount Diablo High School, which was damaged last month by a fireworks-caused fire, has been repaired and it will be put back in use at a football game tonight against Alameda High School. [Bay City News]
- The new vaccine recommendation panel at the CDC voted Thursday to change the recommendation for the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine for children under four, and then reversed itself. [CBS News]
- The iPhone 17 and new iPhone Air go on sale today. [Bloomberg]
Top image: Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)