Local:
- That possible Tropical Storm Mario rain and lightning storm now seems like it will miss the Bay Area, and Friday is likely to be dry. That said, the storm will likely hit other parts of the state, like the San Joaquin Valley, Sierra Nevada, and the Inland Empire in Southern California. [Chronicle]
- Muni Heritage Weekend is back this weekend with all the vintage buses, streetcars, and such. Most of the displays will be at the Embarcadero and the San Francisco Railway Museum, but the “boat trams” and the 1896 "Dinky" streetcar will also be making the rounds. [SFMTA]
- That alleged Napa DUI driving mom whose crash killed her two children has pleaded not guilty. But that may be a tough argument at trial, as she admitted to having been drinking on the day of the accident, and arresting officers said they smelled marijuana from a cannabis vape pen that was in the vehicle. [KRON4]
National:
- The US Senate used the “nuclear option” to mass-confirm 48 of Trump’s nominees in one fell swoop, and among these is Gavin Newsom’s crazy ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is now the US ambassador to Greece. [NBC News]
- Having gotten Jimmy Kimmel suspended, the Trump administration's next obsession is apparently going to be the anodyne ABC daytime talk show The View. [Deadline]
- Elsewhere in Jimmy Kimmel fallout, Jon Stewart is changing up his schedule and will be hosting The Daily Show at 8 pm PT Thursday night (tonight) on Comedy Central, in some sort of apparent emergency Kimmel response. [USA Today]
Video:
- ‘High-priced AI fucking up’ jokes, they never get old! Especially when it's Mark Zuckerberg stuck with egg on his face in front of a live audience. On Wednesday, Zuck unveiled some pricey new $800 "superintelligence" AI glasses, and had foodie influencer Jack Mancuso onstage to show how well these glasses would help you prepare a recipe. Welp, folks, have a look at how well these glasses would help you prepare a recipe.
Yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg rolled out a pair of new “superintelligence” glasses that retail for $800. During the flub-filled presentation, Zuckerberg repeatedly failed in his attempts to use the glasses to call Meta tech chief Andrew Bosworth. And when the glasses were used to… pic.twitter.com/7y3F4Xhdpf— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) September 18, 2025
Image: SFMTA