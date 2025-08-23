Iconic SF-born Bay Area radio and TV personality Chuy Gomez announced he’ll be co-hosting the first-ever live broadcast of SF’s Lowrider Parade and “King of the Streets” Hopping Competition with local reporter Sara Donchey on September 20 from 1–3 p.m.

As the Instagram account Bay Area TV writes, the parade’s inaugural September 20 broadcast will be aired on CBS Bay Area’s KPIX as part of San Francisco’s official National Latino Heritage Month celebration, which runs from September 15 through October 15, according to the event’s website.

In addition to the parade and hopping competition, over 300 low riders will be on display as part of the Class Car Show. According to Bay Area TV, hundreds of cars will be cruising in from across the West for the event — many from women-led clubs.

Although the deadline for the parade has passed, interested participants can still sign up for the hopping contest through August 31. The winner gets a $10,000 cash prize.

The event is put on by the San Francisco Lowrider Council and Cultura y Arte Nativa de Las Américas (CANA), celebrating the city’s Latino roots and resilience while uplifting neighborhood businesses, artists, and cultural traditions.

Image: San Francisco Lowrider Council/Facebook

