How big is Kimberly Guilfoyle’s unfolding sex-and-unprofessionalism scandal? GOP donors were apparently offered lap dances and Kimmy G hot tub parties for campaign contributions.

Of the many delicious embarrassments hitting the defeated Trump presidential campaign during this post-election interregnum — the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco, the latest COVID-19 outbreak hitting his cabinet and election lawyers — one stands out for how much it will delight the San Francisco political gossip scene. Our old friend and Trump campaign finance chairperson Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s completed a remarkably bizarre heel turn from her days as spooning on the floor with then-husband Gavin Newsom in 2004, to Fox News host in 2006, to Don Jr.’s post-divorce main squeeze in 2018, is being leveled criticism that she’d “underperformed” in running the Trump campaign finance apparatus. But what she reportedly offered to perform is making more waves, and can’t make Don Jr. happy to hear.

The East Bay Express unpacks the juicy parts of the Kim Guilfoyle “sex talk” allegations, gleaned from a longform Politico postmortem that has six authors and spoke to 75 different sources. It details the “HR nightmares” of Guilfoyle’s failed fundraising machine, some of which apparently made donors squirm.

“Some donors were horrified by what they described as Guilfoyle’s lack of professionalism,” Politico reports. “She frequently joked about her sex life and, at one fundraiser, offered a lap dance to the donor who gave the most money.”

There’s more! Per Politico: “At an event in Jackson Hole, Wyo., earlier this year, Guilfoyle and the younger Trump joked about how she raised money while in hot tubs. Another attendee presented a slightly different version, saying that whoever in the audience raised the most money would be offered a hot tub party with Guilfoyle.”

This follows October reporting from the New Yorker that Guilfoyle was secret;y forced out at Fox News over sexual harassment claims which the network secretly settled for nearly $4 million. That report says a woman who was Guilfoyle’s former assistant alleges that “she was frequently required to work at Guilfoyle’s New York apartment while the Fox host displayed herself naked, and was shown photographs of the genitalia of men with whom Guilfoyle had had sexual relations. The draft complaint also alleged that Guilfoyle spoke incessantly and luridly about her sex life, and on one occasion demanded a massage of her bare thighs.”

There’s no question that to chair a sitting president’s national fundraising campaign is an absolutely prestigious position. But this is still a pretty spectacular fall from respectability for Guilfoyle, who some 20 years ago made her name as an accomplished assistant district attorney who successfully prosecuted a notorious dog mauling case.

But now that the rats are fleeing the ship of the failed Trump campaign, and airing dirty laundry on their way out too, so there may be more lurid details forthcoming. As Guilfoyle herself indicated in her Republican Convention speech, “The best! Is! Yet! To! Come!”

Image: Republican National Convention via Youtube

