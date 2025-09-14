A person attending a sideshow fell to their death early Saturday morning while attempting to jump across a gap between freeway ramps in the East Bay suburb of Crockett. More than 200 people attended the event, which consisted of an estimated 150 cars.

As KPIX reports, a witness described seeing a group of young spectators hopping between freeway ramps near Interstate 80 and the Carquinez Bridge around 3:30 am Saturday in an effort to get a better view of the sideshow. KPIX reports that shortly later, a nearby resident obtained drone footage of a large group of people shining their phone flashlights through the gap.

Once the sideshow ended and the crowd dispersed, officers from California Highway Patrol found a body 40 to 60 feet below where the crowd was gathered, per KPIX. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall and whether foul play was involved. The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of their family.

Resident Vince Gordon, who estimated the sideshow drew around 200 spectators and 150 cars, told KPIX that sideshows have been an ongoing issue at the intersection where last night’s incident occurred. He said he’s approached Contra Costa County about installing a roundabout or other deterrents.

