- Google misled small businesses into signing a petition opposing Assembly Bill 566, which passed in both houses and would provide users the ability to opt out of sharing their private information on web browsers like Google Chrome. Google told clients the new measure would negatively affect the reach of their online ad campaigns. [CalMatters]
- Dozens of ships have been abandoned in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta over the past several decades, and they’re expensive to remove. Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho refers to the vessels as “environmental ticking timebombs.” [Chronicle]
- California tied with Louisiana in 2024 for the highest poverty rate in the US. Child poverty rose from 8% to 19% in California. [Bay Area News Group]
- Likewise, the Diablo region Meals on Wheels is cutting its free Breakfast Bag program, which serves over 400 clients per week. [KTVU]
- CHP is searching for 38-year-old Coretta Gibson who was last seen in San Lorenzo around 8 pm on August 29. [KRON4]
- State lawmakers passed a bill Saturday that would provide safeguards surrounding the state’s vaccine policy to prevent interference by the federal government. [KGO]
- San Francisco held the ribbon-cutting for Cityside Park on Treasure Island Saturday, which will start out as a 6-acre park and then grow to eventually extend along the entire west side of the island. [KPIX]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist