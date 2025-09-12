Local:
- Both houses approved a bill Wednesday that would reverse the new 19% state excise tax rate on cannabis products, which took effect in July. The measure, which was introduced by Assemblymember Matt Haney, would return the tax to the original rate of 15%, upon approval from Newsom. [KPIX]
- The Associated Press awarded Golden State Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase “Coach of the Year” Friday, and Vs guard Veronica Burton received “Most Improved Player.” With Nakase’s guidance, the team has “wildly outperformed expectations” and is the first expansion team in history to make it to the playoffs in its first year. [ESPN]
- Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm is pushing shareholders to approve Elon Musk’s nearly $1 trillion pay package, arguing that only moonshot incentives can drive him even as critics point to Tesla’s falling sales, shrinking profits, and the flopped Cybertruck. [New York Times]
- Legislators have approved a bill that would ban local, out-of-state, and federal law enforcement officers from wearing face masks, which awaits Newsom’s decision. [NBC Bay Area]
- Here’s a reminder that a large number of towns in the Bay Area were once sundown towns where Black, Latino, and Asian Americans were strictly allowed to enter for work during daytime hours and then escorted out by police at dusk. [Paralegal_ via Bay Area Alert]
National:
- Two Cornell students legally hunted a black bear and brought it back to their dorm to skin and butcher, prompting complaints but no charges. Bears have long been part of Cornell tradition, appearing in school imagery and on fan gear, though not as the official mascot. [NBC News]
- A new study suggests that allergy nasal sprays containing the ingredient azelastine may significantly reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and other respiratory infections, though it’s not FDA-approved for that use. [CNN]
- A federal judge in Arizona has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting dozens of Guatemalan and Honduran children in U.S. shelters and foster care, extending the order until September 26. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
The clowns are yucking — and mucking — things up in front of the SF immigration court at 100 Montgomery Street every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Join them!
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist