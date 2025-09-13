- State lawmakers passed a bill Friday that would open up the construction of more homes near transit stations, including apartment buildings — upon approval from Newsom. The measure, which has been pushed by Senator Scott Wiener for the past seven years, would allow apartment buildings up to nine stories directly adjacent to transit stations, as well as relaxed height restrictions within half a mile of the hub. [Chronicle]
- A last-minute bill was approved by legislators Friday that will keep transit agencies, including Muni and BART, afloat for a bit longer. The promised $750 million loan is now off the table, and Newsom’s finance department has until January 2026 to find hundreds of millions in emergency funding. [Berkeleyside]
- SFMTA said it plans to hire additional school crossing guards by the end of the year — 21 schools in the San Francisco Unified School District currently don’t have any. [KALW]
- The body of a man who appeared to be in his 60s was found in the Berkeley Marina Thursday around 10:14 am east of Horseshoe Park; the coroner is working to identify the victim. [Bay Area News Group]
- Over 100 people gathered in El Sobrante Friday night in support of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old woman who was recently detained by ICE during an immigration check-in appointment. [KRON4]
- A small plane crashed around 2:30 pm Friday about 13 miles east of San Jose in a remote mountainous area near Mount Hamilton; one person confirmed dead. [KGO]
- Jorge Antonio Silva, 41, of Richmond was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing three girls during different time periods between 2006 and 2017; a sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 21. [Bay Area News Group]
- With the tariffs in full effect, prices on the following items are expected to continue rising: coffee, bananas, watches, women’s dresses, audio equipment, household furniture, and motor vehicle parts. [KPIX]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist