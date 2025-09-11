A man was fatally stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon at the busy intersection of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Ocean Avenue in San Francisco.

The stabbing, which SFist noted earlier before we knew it had resulted in a fatality, occurred around 4:35 pm Wednesday. Police arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from a life-threatening knife wound, and the victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The busy intersection of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Ocean Avenue is adjacent to Commodore Sloat Elementary School and the Balboa Terrace neighborhood, it's about a block away from 19th Avenue and Stonestown Galleria, and features multiple bus and Muni Metro shelters.

It's unclear where, exactly, the stabbing took place.

The victim's identity has not yet been released. Interim SF police chief Paul Yep said in a statement, "My heart goes out to the victim and his family in this horrific incident. We are devoting significant resources to this case, and our investigators are working tirelessly on this investigation. We will not rest until this suspect is in custody."

This was San Francisco's 17th homicide of the year to date.

A fatal stabbing took place not far from this one, close to City College at Ocean Avenue and Lee Street, in July. That incident occurred at a Muni stop, and the suspect had reportedly been menacing women on the platform before the stabbing victim intervened.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's stabbing is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

You may remain anonymous.