The latest in a glut of free San Francisco outdoor concerts will feature R&B bass wizard Thundercat and soul artist Lee Fields in an outdoor concert at Robin Williams Meadow on Sunday, October 20.

It’s hard to keep track of all of the free outdoor concert series being put on in San Francisco these days. Friday night brings us that free Portugal.The Man show at Civic Center Plaza, put on by Another Planet Entertainment, who also gave us that free Embarcadero show from the Dirtybird crew in late July. There’s also the SF Live concert series, co-organized by Noise Pop, which included this month’s Eagles of Death Metal show near Potrero Hill, and a just-announced Halloween weekend concert at Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre.

JUST ANNOUNCED 💥 Noise Pop, Civic Joy Fund & SF Rec and Parks present the Summer of Music Meadow Party at Robin Williams Meadow, Thundercat, Lee Fields, and more! 🎸 Join us on Oct. 20 for FREE live music, food, drinks & more!



FREE with RSVP at https://t.co/pQcGFyBtq1 pic.twitter.com/0pmNPX8tv7 — Noise Pop (@noisepop) September 19, 2024



Today we get another new announcement from the Summer of Music series, which is also co-organized by Noise Pop plus the Civic Joy Fund. And the Chronicle reports Summer of Music just announced that R&B bass player Thundercat will perform a free show on Sunday, October 20 in Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow. The show will also feature the prolific soul singer Lee Fields and the local psychedelic cumbia band Combo Tezeta.

Tickets are free, but RSVP is required.

Thundercat started as a replacement bassist for the legacy punk band Suicidal Tendencies, which is an unusual start fro someone who would go on to collaborate with Erykah Badu and Gorillaz. Thundercat would win a Grammy for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “These Walls” (seen above), and another Grammy in 2020 for Best Progressive R&B Album with his solo album It Is What It Is.

The Summer of Music series has not been grabbing as many headlines for their free concerts as the other concert series we mentioned. Most of their shows have been more like “pub crawl” concerts with six or more smaller local acts playing in front of a certain chosen neighborhood’s various bars, restaurants, or retail stores. This concert is their first foray this year into the big outdoor concert-in-a-park formula.

And speaking of free concerts, we should remind you that Flower Piano is currently underway in Golden Gate Park, and continues through Sunday. If you’re keen to head out, there’s a sortable schedule by date here.

Image: LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Thundercat performs at KOKO on April 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)