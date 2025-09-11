Nearly two weeks after the suspected murder of a Russian national at Burning Man, the victim’s father in Russia is calling on President Trump and the FBI to get more involved with the seemingly stalled investigation.

It was Saturday night of Burning Man weekend that a man was found dead of a suspected homicide, which would be the first homicide in the event’s history. And about four days later, the victim was identified as 37-year-old Russian national Vadim Kruglov, who lived in Tacoma, Washington.

But now nearly two weeks later, the latest update from the Pershing County, Nevada Sheriff's Office this past Sunday said there was “no update” on the case, nor are there any current suspects.

Today the Chronicle reports that Kruglov’s father is asking President Trump and the FBI to intervene in the investigation, with the Chron saying that the father Igor Kruglov had “lost confidence in the local investigation.” (The investigation is also being handled by the Bureau of Land Management. So there are feds involved, if not law enforcement feds.)

“I rely on the professionalism of the FBI,” the Chron reports Kruglov said, in a video clip posted on the Russian news site Komsomolskaya Pravda. “Therefore, I appeal to you, dear Mr. President, and ask you to order the FBI to immediately begin investigating the murder of my son. You must understand, as a father, my feelings now.”

Though the Chronicle describes this publication Komsomolskaya Pravda “pro-Kremlin tabloid,” so you do have to wonder about its agenda. And we hate to tell this grieving Russian father that Trump is a hell of a lot more obsessed with the Charlie Kirk murder right now. Plus, as far as the FBI goes, the two tweets below show you how effectively the wildly unqualified Kash Patel’s FBI is at solving murders right about now.

The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency https://t.co/YXsG6YpFR5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

That said, there is a total of $10,000 in reward money being offered for information leading to an arrest, both from the Burning Man Project, and an organization called Secret Witness of Northern Nevada.

Anyone with information, or who was even in the vicinity of the “8:30 & I” location at Burning Man around 8:30-9:30 pm on the night of Saturday, August 30, is asked to contact the Pershing County Sheriff's Office at (775) 273-2641, and reference case #25-318.

