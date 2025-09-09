- The 53-year-old Stockton man who's been implicated in the deaths of six people in a crash in northern Napa County on Sunday has been arrested on suspicion of murder, in addition to DUI. The CHP hasn't discussed Norberto Cerelino's past record, but he may be charged with what's known as "Watson murder," which is second-degree murder with implied malice due to a previous DUI arrest or conviction. [KPIX]
- Two people were shot in Oakland overnight in separate shootings. A 56-year-old man was shot and in critical condition after a reported dispute at an apartment complex in the Eastlake district, and another man is in stable condition in a separate incident. [East Bay Times]
- The CHP motorcycle officer who was injured on southbound I-280 Monday afternoon was struck by a Tesla, and it's unclear if it was in self-driving mode. [KTVU]
- A driver was critically injured Monday evening in Oakley when an Amtrak train struck their vehicle — after the driver reportedly drove around the train crossing arms. [KRON4]
- Today marks the five-year anniversary of the infamous, spooky "Orange Sky Day" in San Francisco, which occurred on September 9 amid the smoky pandemic summer of 2020, caused by high-atmosphere smoke that had blown down from Oregon and Northern California wildfires.
- Today also marks the 175th anniversary of California becoming a state, and there's a block party today on the Capitol Mall in Sacramento to celebrate. [KPIX]
- Notorious San Diego porn purveyor Michael James Pratt, who created the site GirlsDoPorn by tricking or coercing women into performing sex acts on camera in hotel rooms, was convicted of sex trafficking by force in federal court, and has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars. [KTLA]
Top image: Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist