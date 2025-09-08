Local:
- The two-headed snake that was discovered by employees of the East Bay Vivarium last fall and unveiled to the public in April, has died. The snake's keepers were not hopeful for its lifespan, and the snake, whose heads were named Angel and Zeke, died one day short of its first birthday. [Chronicle]
- A crash involving a CHP motorcycle officer in San Mateo County shut down multiple lanes of I-280 near Portola Valley on Monday. [KPIX]
- Around $34,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen from a Hindu temple in Dublin during a break-in on Sunday morning, and police are seeking information about the crime. [KRON4]
- A hamstring injury that sidelined 49ers' tight end George Kittle in the second quarter of their game on Sunday means that he will now be out for "a few weeks." [Chronicle]
National:
- The classiness in the Trump administration continues as two top economic advisors, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte, reportedly almost came to blows at a MAGA-aligned dinner event last week. Bessent reportedly threatened to punch Pulte in the face because Pulte had allegedly been bad-mouthing him to Trump. [CNN]
- In the succession fight that inspired Succession, Lachlan Murdoch has officially gained control of his father's media empire and family trust in a deal worth $3.3 billion. [New York Times]
- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a new memoir out, and the Times calls it "studiously bland."
Video:
- You may have heard that the infamous, previously only described-in-words drawing and typewritten note from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, given to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003, that Trump insists up and down isn't real even though it obviously is, was released by the House Oversight Committee today. Here, ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) discusses Trump's latest obvious lie.
Donald Trump wrote a personalized note in Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book. He’s spent all summer lying about its existence.— Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025
We got a copy. Ranking Member @RepRobertGarcia explains what we know and how we got here: pic.twitter.com/PVbHaVWppw
Photo via East Bay Vivarium