A man who came to Burning Man from Minnesota found himself run over by a Tesla Cybertruck on the playa and had to be airlifted to a hospital, and he was left with some very injured feet.

We are now a week past the end of the very stormy Burning Man 2025, and KTVU has a rundown of all the event’s greatest triumphs and tragedies. There was of course a man found murdered on Saturday night, and KTVU has an update from Sunday that Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen's office saying there was "no update" on identifying a suspect. And on the other end of the spectrum, we also learned that someone gave birth to a baby at Burning Man this year too, having experienced a medical condition known as a “cryptic pregnancy” where she had no idea she was pregnant.

Add to this list that SFGate reported this past Thursday that someone was hit by a Tesla Cybertruck on Saturday night of the event. Minnesota resident James “JP” Patrick says he sat down to meditate around sundown on Saturday evening, and the Cybertruck was apparently set up as an art car. The car did not see Patrick, and he had both feet crushed, having to be airlifted to Reno’s Renown Regional Medical Center for reconstructive surgery on both feet.

The Chronicle picks up on this story a week later, and reports that Patrick is back in Minnesota recovering. His wife and two older children were both with him at the time of the Cybertruck crash, and both Patrick and wife are self-employed artists.

“JP made it home safely on Wednesday and began care here in Minnesota,” the GoFundMe says in a Friday update “JP had reconstructive surgery where doctors placed several plates and pins in both feet. His road rash wounds on his legs are weeping and need daily care. He’s at high-risk for infection, and the focus is on managing his significant pain. Miraculously though, all his vital organs and bones aside from his feet are well and intact. For now, physical therapy is just wiggling his toes, but it’s movement, and that’s the beginning of progress.”

The GoFundMe author says the incident was a “was a genuine accident,” though adds that Patrick was “was sober [and] had a light around his neck” at the time of the incident. It’s unclear if Patrick’s family is pursuing legal action against the Cybertruck driver.

