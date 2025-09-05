Local:

Oakland Pride is happening this Sunday with the theme “In Unity, We Thrive,” a “rallying call” for 2025. The festival will take place outside City Hall, and the parade route is reversed this year due to street construction near 20th Street where the festival usually takes place. [BAR]

Newsom is reportedly dragging his feet over signing a $750 million emergency aid loan aimed at keeping Muni, BART, and other Bay Area transit agencies running through 2026 as the September 12 deadline looms. For the long-term, lawmakers are considering a transit measure for the 2026 ballot — SB 63, which would increase the sales tax by half a cent in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, and a full cent in San Francisco. [Bay Area News Group]

Mayor Lurie announced the grand opening of Shirley Chisholm Village, an 135-unit 100% affordable housing complex in the Outer Sunset. The development, which will prioritize SFUSD educators and staff members, consists of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. [KRON4]

Local nonprofit Urban Alchemy received a warning letter from San Francisco Controller Greg Wagner demanding that the agency show documentation by next Thursday that it’s made an effort to address issues involving employee tracking and payroll. [Chronicle]

Fifty years ago today, Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford at the State Capitol. [SFGate]

National:

The Governor of Hawaii has joined the governors of California, Oregon, and Washington in their effort to create a unified and evidence-based vaccine policy following the Trump administration’s gutting of the CDC. Nine states in the Northeastern part of the US have formed a similar alliance. [CBS News, CNN]

Leaders in Chicago and Baltimore have been preparing for the arrival of the National Guard following Trump’s threats to send troops on Tuesday, in which he also called the cities “hellholes.” Both cities have seen reductions in crime in recent years; Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson recently passed an initiative that would limit Trump's power over local police. [BBC, CBS News]

Video of the Day:

It’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Our library cards give us access to a wide range of free resources. On top of the library’s huge collection of digital and analog media, patrons can use their cards to access free subscriptions to a variety of newspapers — current and out-of-print, as well as free museum passes — to name just a few of the many things local libraries offer.

