The biggest budget airline in the US, Spirit Airlines, filed for bankruptcy last year, and as part of their restructuring, they’re pulling all service out of San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.

Spirit Airlines has the distinction of being the largest budget-priced airline in the US, but they have not been profitable since the pandemic. Quite the opposite, they’ve lost $2.5 billion since the beginning of 2020. That’s why Sport Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this past November.

And they’re still trying to sort through all of that. So now NBC Bay Area reports that Spirit Airlines is cutting all ties with Bay Area airports, and will no longer serve SFO, Oakland International Airport, or San Jose Mineta Airport. Heck, they won’t even have flights in or out of Sacramento International Airport anymore either.

It’s not just us. USA Today reports that Spirit is also pulling out of Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boise, Idaho, Chattanooga, Columbia, Portland, Oregon, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

"We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund," Spirit Airlines said in a statement. "We are grateful to the airports, business partners and community members in these markets who welcomed and supported us."

Per USA Today, Spirit’s last day at all of these airports will be Thursday, October 2. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that United and Frontier Airlines are adding flights to those same airports in hopes of grabbing some market share.

Image: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 26: A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 airplane taxis at Baltimore - Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on June 26, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)