  • New allegations have been filed against longtime Oakland police detective Phong Tran, who’s about to go to trial for allegedly bribing and coercing a witness in a 2011 case. The latest allegations accuse Tran of using racial stereotypes against a Black suspect in order to fabricate a motive, which ultimately got the suspect convicted. [Bay Area News Group]
  • Oakland is abuzz over the big Mexico-Japan soccer match taking place at the Coliseum Saturday. The Oakland Roots are set to play there Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]

  • Several homes in Cupertino were flooded Friday after a water line was damaged near Scenic Boulevard around 10 am. Area residents are urged to momentarily boil their water to avoid contamination. [KGO]

  • Students from Oakland’s Coliseum College Prep Academy organized a protest Friday in response to last week’s school shooting in Minneapolis. The students walked out during lunch holding signs that proclaimed: “WE DESERVE TO LIVE,” as part of a nationwide campaign by Students Demand Action [KQED]
  • BART made promises in 2019 that the agency would build a backup system to prevent system-wide meltdowns such as the one that occurred Friday morning, but they have yet to follow through on it. [NBC Bay Area]
  • Diplomats from Seoul, South Korea are currently in Georgia negotiating the release of around 475 South Korean nationals who were detained by ICE at a Hyundai factory; all business trips from South Korea to the US have been cancelled. [BBC]
  • A drive-by shooting occurred around 11:12 pm on the 6000 block of Stevenson Boulevard in Fremont in which at least two people were hit; police are investigating. [KPIX]

