A man who was shot early Wednesday in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood has succumbed to his wounds, marking the city's latest homicide.

The shooting happened around 3:25 am Wednesday in the area of McAllister and Jones streets. Police arrived on the scene after receiving a call about a man on the ground, and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts both by first responders and hospital personnel, the SFPD announced Wednesday that the man had died from his wounds.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation, and no arrests have been made.

The area of Jones and McAllister/Market Street may be seeing an uptick in illegal activity, as suggested by this violent event, and a police chase that originated here last week. In that incident, SFPD officers recognized a San Francisco man who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Los Angeles, and he allegedly recklessly fled from police through city streets before jumping into the Bay and getting arrested underneath Pier 30.

A suspect in the nearby Civic Center Residences, at 44 McAllister, was also arrested two weeks ago after allegedly threatening neighbors with a machete.

This marks San Francisco's 16th, or possibly 17th homicide of the year — a death resulting from an apparent fight in SoMa last Saturday night is still being investigated as a possible homicide.

As of August 31, 2024, the city had seen 22 homicides in the year to date, so San Francisco's homicide rate continues to trend downward year over year.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Photo: Google Street View