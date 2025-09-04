- The Alameda Police Department say they shut down an illegal gambling den being operated inside a home on Tuesday, where they found slot machines, table games like roulette, and drugs. [KTVU]
- A resident of the tiny town of Chinese Camp, Layne Smith, whose family has lived there for four generations, describes how he saved his home from the wildfire that came through Tuesday night. [KTVU]
- Another Chinese Camp resident, Paulina Ken, who has lived there 14 years, describes how she managed to escape from her burning home, and so did her neice and her dog, though she could not find her dog Waldo at first. [ABC 7]
- Federal officials are warning that certain lots of raw pet food could be contaminated with bird flu, and a cat in California recently had to be euthanized because of an infection. [Associated Press]
- Due to a loss by the Los Angeles Sparks last night, the Golden State Valkyries could clinch a WNBA playoff spot at tonight's game against the Dallas Wings. [KPIX]
- Wow! Senate Republicans are actually taking action and openly questioning whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal skeptic of vaccines, has gone back on his word when he was confirmed that he wouldn't try to impede access to vaccines, and they're calling him into a hearing following last week's CDC upheaval. [New York Times]
- Walk-in wine tastings are largely back in Napa and Sonoma counties, after pandemic years in which reservations became more the norm. [Chronicle]
- Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died at age 91. [New York Times]
Photo via Alameda Police Department