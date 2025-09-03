Local:
- The SF District Attorney's Office announced that it is charging two men in connection with the drive-by shooting of a dirtbike rider in the Bayview in August 2023. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, died less than month after the shooting due to his injuries; the two suspects 28-year-old Tommy Thompson and 22-year-old Teangelo Harrison, were arrested last week and have now been charged with murder and multiple other charges. [SF District Attorney]
- Oakland soccer fans are embarrassed after a truck full of equipment belonging to the Mexican national soccer team, who are in town for a much anticipated match against Japan, was ransacked by thieves Sunday night while it was parked in a downtown parking lot. [NBC Bay Area]
- One of the longest-running boba shops in San Francisco, Purple Kow in the Richmond, had to close temporarily after a kitchen fire on Sunday night. [KRON4]
National:
- The ACLU and United Farm Workers have filed a motion in federal court seeking to get Border Patrol agents who were involved in a July raid in Sacramento retrained, and seeking to stop Border Patrol from conducting such raids without cause. [Cal Matters]
- A federal judge in Boston has now ruled in favor of Harvard University, saying that the Trump administration illegally froze billions of dollars in research grants, but this decision will inevitably be appealed. [New York Times]
- Trump now wants to get the Supreme Court to throw out the 2023 sexual abuse conviction against him involving the writer E. Jean Carroll, which seems like something the high court won't do, but who knows at this point. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Following the news today that Sam Wo is coming back from the dead, for the second or third time in the last decade, here's a little visual and oral history of the restaurant, including a brief clip shot inside Sam Wo from Spike Lee's 2004 film Sucker Free City. The restaurant, or a lightly fictionalized version of it, was also featured in the first season of Tales of the City on PBS.
Photo by Madeleine Maguire