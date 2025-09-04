Supervisor Joel Engardio has a new scandal bubbling up at a very bad time; rumors are swirling that Senator Alex Padilla is running for governor; and Bernal Heights Outdoor cinema returns Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
Local:
- That quirky short film festival Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema returns this weekend, starting with Thursday night’s Film Crawl on Mission that has film-watching tours starting at 7, 8, and 9 pm. That’s followed by Friday’s Film Crawl on Cortland that also has watching tours starting at 7, 8, and 9 pm, and Saturday’s Under the Stars in Precita Park screening at 7 pm. [Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema]
- There are more new rumors that Senator Alex Padilla is running for California Governor in 2026, with one Democratic operative saying his candidacy “would have a field-clearing effect.” (Despite his kind of low name recognition?) But analysts think that being a Latino candidate could be an asset in a California election during these Trumpy times. [Bay Area News Group]
- Right as we’re in the heart of the recall Joel Engardio vote, Engardio faces a new admonishment from the city’s Sunshine Task Force for having a meeting about the Great Highway closure deleted from his official calendar when someone did a Freedom of Information request. At this point, Engardio has simply been found “in violation” of good government guidelines, and the matter will be referred to the SF Ethics Commission, though Engardio may not even be in office anymore by the time that happens. [Chronicle]
National:
- Trump wants to rename the Department of Defense “the Department of War,” because apparently he feels this will make him look tougher. [Washington Post]
- New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani challenged Trump to a debate, since Trump has been meddling in that race hoping to see Mamdani defeated. [NY Post]
- There are now 16 people confirmed dead in that Lisbon, Portugal furnicular crash, and apparently one was an American citizen. [NY Times]
Video:
- Hey, NFL football starts this weekend, everybody! Here’s a very tasteful and goosebump-inducing intro from CBS Sports’ Jim Nance, which features a couple nice Brock Purdy cameos.
Jim Nantz narrates a 2025 NFL season intro for CBS. 🏈🎙️📽️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/w4qVlDXN5V— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 4, 2025