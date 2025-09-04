We finally have some more news about RT Bistro, which will be the second expansion effort by the Rich Table team, and their fourth restaurant overall when it opens this fall.

The news first came down the pike back in May, originally caught by Tablehopper, that Rich Table owners Sarah and Evan Rich had put in a liquor license application for an address right next door to their original restaurant, in the former O-toro Sushi space at 205 Oak Street.

Rich Table's front windows, at left, the former O-toro Sushi at right. Photo via Google

A few months on, it looks like the Riches are ready to talk about their plans for what will be called RT Bistro, a more casual offshoot of their popular and acclaimed restaurant. As Evan Rich tells the Chronicle, he and wife and business partner Sarah had been eyeing the O-toro Sushi space for over a decade, since they were first building out Rich Table, and they even were close to a deal five years ago to take it, but that didn't pan out.

"I don’t even think we had an idea of what we were going to do with it once we got it,” Rich tells the paper. “When we got it, we were like, 'Oh, shit, we got it. What do we do with this?'"

Sarah Rich sums it up their plans plainly, telling the Chronicle that it will be "a Rich Table bistro."

It sounds like the menu is still coming together, but they are installing a wood grill, and Evan Rich talks about the beauty of simple, grilled, seasonal vegetables fresh from the market. They are also planning to offer the Rich Table burger, a coveted dish that was previously available only at the bar at Rich Table in limited quantities each night, and which has since left the menu — perhaps creating some pent-up demand.

The two restaurants are getting a connected basement, which will allow them to consolidate some kitchen prep and storage space. And Rich Table bar director Marisa Miller and sommelier Kevin Born will be handling the beverage side of things.

We'll await further details and an exact opening date for RT Bistro, but for now they say they are aiming for October or early November.

The Riches already have two other fast-casual, delivery-focused restaurants, RT Rotisserie, in Hayes Valley and NoPa, and they had previously talked about expanding that brand as well.

Rich Table itself remains a tough reservation to get, thanks to being high on the Chronicle's Top 100, its solid local reputaion, and thanks to years holding a Michelin star — which it lost in 2021 for reasons that probably only one grumpy anonymous Michelin inspector can tell us, and they never will.