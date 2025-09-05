- The Chronicle, which helped to sensationalize the "doom loop" narrative about San Francisco four years ago, now has a headline about the beginnings of a "boom loop." The article goes on to talk about the fact that the AI boom and rising rents still doesn't mean developers are rushing to build new housing yet. [Chronicle]
- The California Commission on Judicial Performance has admonished a Los Angeles County judge, Judge Enrique Monguia, for threatening to shoot defendants and attorneys, or to have them shot by a bailiff, if they misbehaved in his courtroom. Nobody tell Trump or he could end up on a nomination list for the federal bench. [Bay Area News Group]
- Supervisor Joel Engardio has spent the summer personally door-knocking in the Sunset District, seeking out supporters and encouraging them to mail in ballots to stave off his recall. [Mission Local]
- Thanks to that relatively lenient remedy decision in its longstanding antitrust case, Alphabet's share price is on the rise and company is closing in on a $3 trillion valuation. [Bloomberg]
- Even though Waymo still doesn't have permits to operate in San Jose, it just won approval to bring passengers to San Jose International Airport. [Chronicle]
- Trump is changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, which was its name during World War II, because he wants to return to a time when America won wars. [New York Times]
- Actress Sydney Sweeney has been spotted again hanging out with music producer Scooter Braun, this time in Lake Tahoe. [Chronicle]
Photo by Jeff Hopper