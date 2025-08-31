An SF Giants fan made quite the splash on Wednesday when he was broadcast getting dropped off in McCovey Cove via water taxi, which quickly went viral. It was later confirmed that the man was an off-duty boat captain.

As SFGate reports, during the first inning of Wednesday night’s Giants game against the Cubs at Oracle Park, a curious sight occurred at McCovey Cove. The Madison Lynne water taxi, owned by Westar Marine Services, pulled up to the portwalk and dropped off a person who then climbed the railing and sauntered into the ballpark.

That's one way to pull up to the ballpark 😅 pic.twitter.com/mIGrBwbA9U — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 28, 2025

Giants broadcasters Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow displayed footage of the legendary drop-off for fans, per SFGate. “That’s door-to-door service right there,” said Krukow. The video went viral and became a top post on several Reddit channels.

SFGate writes that the man turned out to be an off-duty boat captain who had just dropped off a ship at an anchoring spot, which was confirmed by Westar Marine Services dispatcher and “social media guy,” Jamie Horton. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome,’” Horton told SFGate when he heard about the drop-off. “I guess all publicity is good publicity.”

Horton told the outlet Westar runs its taxi service from its base near Oracle Park at Pier 50 and the captain had asked for a ride to the ballpark after anchoring the ship. “We could literally throw a rock to the ballpark,” Horton told SFGate.

Horton said Wednesday’s drop-off was a special circumstance. The service usually transports captains along a designated route around the Bay. VIP service, indeed.

Image: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images