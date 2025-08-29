- Governor Gavin Newsom's national recognition and approval has ticked up since June, with an Emerson College Polling survey finding it is up to 25%, from 12% two months ago. The same poll finds Trump's approval rating slipping to 45%, with a plurality of those polled, 48%, disapproving of his threats of National Guard deployments to major cities. [KRON4]
- BART was experiencing delays Friday morning due to an electrical or equipment issue. There was a 20-minute delay for trains going through the Transbay Tube, which could have impacted some leaving via SFO for the holiday weekend. [Chronicle]
- After days of punishing weather, the sun came out on the playa and Burning Man is now in full swing. The gates were back open Thursday and by evening traffic was flowing smoothly, organizers say. [Chronicle]
- President Trump is revoking Kamala Harris's Secret Service detail. Vice presidents typically get six months of secret service protection after leaving office, but President Biden had signed a previously undisclosed directive extending this an extra year for Harris. [KRON4 / CNN]
- The CDC is scaling back its surveillance program that tracks pathogens in the food supply that cause foodborne illnesses, likely due to funding cuts. The joint federal and state program will now only require tracking of two pathogens — salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli — down from eight. [Associated Press]
- The Bay Area is in for another warmup this Labor Day Weekend, weather-wise, though it will probably remain cloudy in the mornings in SF and the forecast high Saturday is 72. [KRON4]
- The price of gas is down this holiday weekend, to a national average of $3.15 per gallon, which is the lowest it's been since mid-2020. [CNNWire]
Top image: Rose Wonders, the 158th addition to artist Thomas Dambo’s global Troll Map, at Burning Man 2025. Photo by Eleanor Preger