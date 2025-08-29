In what appears to have just been a random incident involving a very drunk and unruly driver, a car crashed twice along Post Street in downtown San Jose Thursday night, leaving the driver and a passenger injured and endangering pedestrians.

As KTVU reports, and as you can hear from a witness, an employee at Splash San Jose, in the video below, the first crash happened just before 11 pm, when a white Lexus slammed into some pedestrian-safety barricades. The white barricades are typically used to block car traffic from this busy nightlife block, the unit block of Post Street, and the car first came to rest outside Splash, with the driver then reportedly getting out and appearing like he wanted to get into the club.

"When he crashed, I'm not sure if he even knew if he was drunk," says Jacqueline Correa, an employee at Splash. "He started interacting and started talking to the Splash workers. I'm pretty sure to try to get inside. They told him 'You're way too drunk to come inside. We just saw you crash into the barrier.' They told him no, he flipped them off, got back into the car and went through the barrier."





The driver then allegedly drove past the pedestrian barriers further down the block to 45 Post Street, outside Mac's nightclub, where he crashed with some significant force into the side of a building, smashing the front end of his vehicle.

After this happened, witnesses took cellphone photos of the injured driver sitting upright in the driver's seat while a female passenger got out of the car and was lying on the ground next two it.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital with severe injuries, per KTVU.

Police don't believe this was hate-motivated crime, and it just coincidentally occurred on a busy night before the kickoff of Silicon Valley Pride celebrations.

Details about the driver and any possible arrest by police should be forthcoming.