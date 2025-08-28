Local:
- The famed Oakland amusement park Children’s Fairyland, which helped Walt Disney inspire Disneyland, has its 75th birthday party on Monday, September 1. The birthday party schedule starts with a parade from the 19th Street BART station at 9:30 am, the 10 am - 4 pm park hours will feature a performance from former Yo Gabba Gabba! host DJ Lance Rock, and there will be cake served by Reems’s Bakery and other Oakland bakers. [KTVU]
- The New York Times has a brutal feature with new photos and videos from that freak Lake Tahoe storm in June that killed eight people, including an SF Doordash executive. The multimedia piece shows how the weather was very calm early in the day, but then went haywire, and there was even June snow near Donner Pass during the storm. [NY Times]
- Get your Glinda on, as Wicked star Ariana Grande is kicking off her Eternal Sunshine tour at the Oakland Arena. Though the shows aren’t until June 2026 (more than two years after the album of the same name came out?), but tickets go on sale September 9. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- There was a massive employee walkout at the Centers for Disease Control headquarters after six senior directors were fired this week, and RFK, Jr installed one of his unqualified deputies as active director. [MSNBC]
- The two victims of Wednesday's Minneapolis school shooting have been identified as eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel and ten-year-old Harper Moyski, and seeing the pictures where the kids were alive and smiling is a real tearjerker. [NBC News]
- College football is back, as of Thursday afternoon! There’s mostly unranked teams playing throughout Thursday and Friday, then the big Texas-Ohio State matchup Saturday morning. [ESPN]
Video:
- Tomorrow is the 59th anniversary of the Beatles last-ever public concert, which was performed right here in SF at Candlestick Park. The video below is not the full concert (here’s the best version of that we could find which is audio-only), and it’s clearly spliced together from numerous sources. They only played for a half-hour, the stage is sparse with an embarrassingly visible baseball diamond, and the sound quality is terrible. But its the the last live show the band would perform until the famed “rooftop concert” in London in 1969.
Image: Rebecca C via Yelp