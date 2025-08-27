Local:
- A possible cause of the Pickett Fire in northern Napa County is being investigated, and it could be linked to a contractor working for a vineyard. Cal Fire investigators think that a contract worker may have disposed of some ashes improperly, sparking the fire last Thursday. [NBC Bay Area]
- The former chief of staff at the center of the case to remove San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, Victor Aenlle, denied having any romantic relationship with Corpus in today's eighth day of the administrative hearing. Both Corpus and Aenlle have continued to deny their relationship in the hearing, despite witness testimony to the contrary. [KPIX]
- The San Francisco school board Tuesday unanimously rejected an effort by some parents to establish a new Mandarin-immersion school called Dragon Gate Academy, saying that the petition failed to meet state guidelines for the qualification of teachers, and how it will address the needs of special-needs students. [Chronicle]
National:
- The newly installed director of the Centers for Disease Control, Susan Monarez, is resisting an effort to remove her, after clashing with RFK Jr. over his irrational rejection of recommendations from a vaccine panel. It was reported just hours ago that she was resigning, but it turns out she is attempting to stay put after other multiple high-ranking CDC officials resigned en masse. [New York Times / CNN]
- Meanwhile, the FDA has just issued guidance for the updated COVID vaccine, and now adults who are not seniors will have to attest to having one underlying condition in order to receive a vaccine. [Associated Press]
- The shooter in the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting that killed two children this morning was a 23-year-old trans woman named Robin W. Westman who reportedly attended the school as a child, and had a litany of grievances against it. [New York Times]
Video:
- This YouTube travel channel Dots on a Map paid a visit to SF this past spring, and it's a fairly positive tour that includes a fairly accurate depiction of the Tenderloin — complete with stepping in poop! — a visit to the Hunky Jesus Contest, and some cioppino in North Beach.
Top image: Photo via Cal Fire LNU