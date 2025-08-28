- San Francisco police arrested 137 protesters Wednesday for trespassing, after a sit-in outside Senator Alex Padilla's office on Bush Street. The protesters, who were part of a coordinated demonstration that also included a simultaneous sit-in at Senator Adam Schiff's office in Burbank, object to the senators' votes against a July resolution introduced by Bernie Sanders to stop sending weapons to Israel. [KTVU]
- The group Drug-Free Sidewalks held a rally Wednesday in SoMa that was attended by around 100 people. The group, which previously rallied near 16th and Mission in May, seeks to encourage more law-enforcement action against open-air drug use. [NBC Bay Area]
- There's a landmarks battle happening in Los Angeles over the final home that Marilyn Monroe lived in, with new owners seeking to demolish it. The city declared it a cultural landmark in June, but the owners say this should have been done years ago, before 14 different owners made changes to it. [Bloomberg]
- This holiday weekend, on Saturday, August 30, the SFPD will be conducting DUI "saturation patrols" between 7 pm and 3 am, which could include checkpoints. [SFPD]
- Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 5 pm Wednesday on 17th Street in West Oakland, near Marston Campbell Park. [KPIX]
- RH (the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware) is looking to build a big new store in Los Gatos, but the city objects to its design. [KPIX]
- Setting up what could be a highly consequential legal battle, Fed governor Lisa Cook filed suit Thursday morning over what she says is her "unprecedented and illegal" firing by Donald Trump. [New York Times]
Photo by Jessica Yap