SF Rec and Parks has found a little money with which to give McLaren Park’s Jerry Garcia Amphitheater some new enhancements, with better seating and new paved walking paths that should be ready for the next annual Jerry Day celebration.

When Mayor Daniel Lurie announced in May that Dead & Company would be playing in Golden Gate Park for the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary, some fans of Jerry Garcia in particular were worried those shows would overshadow the annual Jerry Day concert that same weekend, which is held McLaren Park’s Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. It seems the opposite happened. Jerry Day was as packed as ever, likely with plenty of tourists visiting town who double-dipped to hit the early afternoon Jerry Day first, and the Dead & Company concert afterward.

Now we learn that next year’s Jerry Day will be a more comfortable experience for fans, particularly those with ADA needs. The Chronicle reports that SF Rec and Parks has just approved a $290,000 upgrade to Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. Per the Chronicle, the improvements will include “new ADA-compliant pathways and ramps, upgrades to stage electrical systems, restroom lighting repairs, refreshed bench seating and repaved access routes.”

SF Rec and Parks spokesperson Tamara Barak Aparton said in a statement to the Chronicle that “It’s an investment that will make the amphitheater even more comfortable and accessible for everyone.”

Jerry Day organizers were thrilled with the news.

“We’re excited about the planned improvements to the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, which will enhance both production capabilities and accessibility,” Jerry Day founder Tom Murphy added in his own statement to the Chronicle. “For Jerry Day, these upgrades will support a better experience for artists, crew, and audiences alike.”

Of course, Jerry Day has now passed and won’t return until Saturday, August 1, 2026. And though the above mentioned upgrades won’t be done within the next two weeks, we’ll remind you that Jerry Garcia Amphitheater is hosting the SF Shakespeare Festival’s free performances of The Two Gentlemen of Verona both this coming weekend and next weekend, with 2 pm shows both Friday and Saturday of the next two weekends, plus a special 2pm Monday show on Labor Day.

Image: Annabelle R via Yelp