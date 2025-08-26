- The administrative hearing to determine whether the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will remove Sheriff Christina Corpus enters its seventh day today. Both the county's attorneys and Corpus's defense were supposed to get five days each to present their cases, however the county's side is going a day and a half over, and it's unclear if the defense will be allowed their full five days or 35 hours. [KTVU]
- Today is the day Waymos can start picking up passengers on Market Street below 10th Street. We'll see how this goes! [KRON4]
- Some Bay Area high school students report having a terrible experience trying to take the SAT at the Moscone Center, due to poor wi-fi and various distractions in the way the test was administered to 4,000 kids at one time. [Chronicle]
- BART remains at war with the VTA (Valley Transportation Authority) over cost-cutting measures being discussed for the San Jose extension of BART, with BART accusing the VTA of failing to consult with them before making changes to the plans, including the change to a single-bore tunnel design that BART says would be less safe in an emergency. [NBC Bay Area]
- A judge in Utah has just ruled against Republicans who were attempting to carve up a Democratic held congressional district, setting up another redistricting fight. [New York Times]
- Forget about Burning Man dust storms, the entire Phoenix metro area was engulfed in a dust storm, or haboob, on Monday, that caused traffic to grind to a halt and grounded planes at one of the nation's busiest airports. [Associated Press]
- There is some sort of matcha shortage that is affecting tea shops in SF, if you're into that sort of thing. [KRON4]