A now 44-year-old Macaulay Culkin is milking his 90s hit film ‘Home Alone’ for another round of fortune, and his 35th anniversary screening tour of the movie comes to San Jose and Oakland in November.

1990s comedy director Chris Columbus will always have a special place in San Francisco’s heart for directing Robin Williams in the 1993 San Francisco classic Mrs. Doubtfire. But Colmbus also directed Adventures in Babysitting, and the smash 1990 hit Home Alone. And Home Alone had something of a resurgence because of these Chase Bank holiday commercials over the last few years.

So maybe it should not be unsurprising that the New York Post reported last week that former kid star Macaulay Culkin is doing a 30th anniversary of Home Alone screening tour this coming holiday season. And the Chronicle points out that the first two shows will be in the Bay Area this November.

The first is Sunday, November 23 in San Jose at the San Jose Civic, and Monday, November 24 in Oakland at the Paramount Theatre. We will remind you that those dates are the Sunday and Monday before Thanksgiving.

“Relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from Home Alone on the big screen, and then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Macaulay Culkin himself,” says the tour’s official website. “Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.”

This is actually the second year Culkin has done these Home Alone screenings. The New York Times wrote up one of last year’s events, which was admittedly crazier because the screening was near Winnetka, Illinois, where the film was shot.

