Rodrigo Lopez, a 35-year-old busser at Zuni Cafe, used CPR to save a guest experiencing cardiac arrest earlier this month. The man recently returned to Zuni to thank Lopez, and SFFD plans to honor Lopez with a plaque.

As KTVU reports, the guest was having lunch outside with his family on a busy afternoon on August 9 when he collapsed on the ground. Lopez reportedly jumped into action, giving the guest chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.



“We were clapping for him that day. The whole restaurant started clapping for Rodrigo because everybody saw what he did. Guests were looking out the window watching everything happen in front of them,” Zuni Cafe manager Kevin Hinds told KTVU. “It was very touching. It was emotional.”

KTVU writes that Lopez worked as a lifeguard and CPR instructor in Spain and Argentina for ten years — a skill he said he hadn’t utilized until this month.

The guest has since recovered and recently returned to Zuni with a handwritten note and gift, thanking Lopez.

“Upon finding out the guest survived, Lopez told KTVU, “It was amazing. That was the best part for me.”

Zuni Cafe gushed over its star employee in a recent Instagram post, as reported by KTVU. “Hero. Teammate. Lifesaver. In a moment of crisis, @monito_rgl gave a customer a second chance at life,” the caption says. “When seconds mattered, Rodrigo didn't hesitate.”

“We are beyond proud to have this kind of heart and courage in our Zuni family. Not all heroes wear capes, some wear aprons,” the cafe continued.

KTVU reports San Francisco Fire Department announced the agency will be honoring Lopez’s heroism with a plaque.

Image: Zuni Cafe/Instagram