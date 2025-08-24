- Supporters of Shannon “SJ” Joslin, the nonbinary park ranger fired for hanging a massive transgender pride flag on Yosemite’s El Capitan in May, are rallying Sunday afternoon at the Exploration Center in Yosemite Valley. Following the incident, NPS superintendent Ray McPadden implemented a rule prohibiting flying flags larger than 15 feet in the parks. [SF Standard]
- San Mateo is pursuing felony petty theft charges at more than seven times the rate of SF under the newly implemented Proposition 36, which is being applied inconsistently in different counties. Advocates say the law is disproportionately impacting poor and BIPOC communities, often for stealing essential items. [Bay Area News Group]
- The FDA is considering classifying 7-hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH — the compound contained in kratom in small amounts — as a Schedule I substance alongside heroin and LSD. Experts say there’s very little data to support the move, which they say is more about protecting corporate interests than consumers. [Tribune News Service]
- The swimming areas of several East Bay lakes are closed due to the blooming of toxic algae, which can make humans sick and kill pets, but people showed up to the beach anyway. [KRON4]
- The SF Fire Department was called to Aquatic Park Saturday afternoon to search for a missing swimmer who was last seen around 10:15 a.m., which they suspended after about an hour due to low visibility in the water. [Bay City News Service]
- Santa Clara County’s Valley Transportation Authority launched colorful new bus graphics honoring LGBTQ+ leaders, including Marsha P. Johnson,Angela Davis, Harvey Milk, Billy DeFrank (William Prince), and Ken Yeager, who was Santa Clara County’s first openly gay elected official and longtime VTA board member. [KRON4]
