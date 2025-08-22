A wildfire that is burning in a remote area of Napa County in northern Calistoga grew overnight to over 2,100 acres, and it is currently 0% contained.

The Pickett Fire broke out Thursday afternoon along Pickett Road, northeast of Kenefick Ranch Vineyard and Winery and outside the city limits of Calistoga, starting just before 3 pm.

According to Cal Fire, 435 firefighters and 75 engines are currently battling the blaze, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through Friday.

#PickettFire - Update:



The fire is approximately 50-60 acres. We currently have 28 engines, six hand crews, four dozers, three water tenders, three helicopters, four air tankers and one air tactical aircraft responding to the fire. More than 215 total personnel from multiple… pic.twitter.com/7GT81J32Ej — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 22, 2025

The Pickett Fire, Aug. 21. Photo via Cal Fire LNU

"Overnight, firefighters were engaged in suppression efforts and were supported by three night-flying helicopters conducting water drops on the fire," Cal Fire says. "The dozers on site worked to re-establish fire access roads as well as constructing contingency lines."

Cal Fire Division Chief Ryan Isham said in a video that fire activity diminished as humidity increased overnight.

"We've taken advantage of this by continuing to use water dropping aircraft to help suppress the fire throughout the night, and we've been going direct on the fire whenever possible," Isham said.

Evacuation orders are in places for zones north of the Silverado Trail, south of Pickett Road, east of Rosedale Road, west of Pickett Road; north of Clover Flat Road and west of Ditch Henry Road; and north of Pickett Road and Silverado Trail, south of Old Lawley Toll Road, east of Palisades Road, and west of Dutch Henry Canyon Road.

Other areas are under evacuation warnings, as seen on this map.

Several vineyards and wineries are within the evacuation areas, including some that sustained damage in the 2020 Glass Fire.

As the Chronicle notes, the Pickett Fire broke out not long after Cal Fire's LNU unit had contained a smaller fire, the McKinley Fire, in Lake County north of Middletown.