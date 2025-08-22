- Elon Musk has apparently agreed to pay out the severence of some 6,000 fired former Twitter employees. All employees were working under severance agreements that were established in 2019, guaranteeing at least two months of base pay, and Musk ignored these in sending them all packing. [Chronicle]
- A man who was doing some sort of work in a remote, wooded area west of Dry Creek required a helicopter rescue Thursday after suffering from heat-related illness, during Thursday's heatwave. [Bay City News]
- CHP officers arrested a human trafficking suspect on Tuesday in Oakland during a routine traffic stop, after observing a passenger in the suspect's car who appeared to be getting sexually exploited for money. [KRON4]
- Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal has now revoked the operating licenses of Pyrotechnics Inc., one of at least three companies that was operating out of Yolo County warehouse that saw a devastaing explosion and fire on July 1 that left seven people dead. [KTVU]
- Even though he may not legally have the power to do so, Trump is threateing to fire Lisa Cook, a Federal Reserve governor, if she does not resign. [New York Times]
- Erik Menendez has been denied parole for another three years, with a two-person parole board panel deciding that he is not eligible due to years of rule-breaking while in prison, particularly the use of a contraband cellphone. [Associated Press]
- Gaming it all out, there's good reason to believe the Supreme Court will not take up the appeal of Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who wants a financial penalty against herself reversed, in addition to reversing the same-sex marriage decision she objected to on religious grounds back in 2016. [NY Mag]
Photo via Getty Images