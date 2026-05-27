One week out from the primary, and one week after she finally came out and endorsed Connie Chan to succeed her, Nancy Pelosi has taken the gloves off and tells us how she really feels about the other main candidates in the race.

We don't know why House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi took so long to endorse Connie Chan, after months of implying that she was her chosen successor for her congressional seat. But now we get more of a sense of why she'll never endorse either of the other two main Democratic candidates, who may end up being the two on the ballot in November unless Chan pulls out a surprise second place next week.

In a new snippet of an interview with KQED's Scott Shafer, which was recorded as part of a larger podcast project Shafer is working on about Pelosi's congressional legacy, Pelosi is no longer dancing around the subject.

First off, we already knew she had no particularly positive feelings about Saikat Chakrabarti, who worked for seven months as an aide to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and managed to make a name for himself in that time — as most aides do not — for all the wrong reasons. A former staffer of Pelosi's relayed the story a few weeks ago of how Chakrabarti angered many Democrats with some petulant tweets during his tenure working for AOC, which likely led to his being fired/forced to resign from her office.

And, perhaps tellingly, AOC has not offered any endorsement of him as he runs to become one of her peers on the Hill.

Pelosi tells Shafer that she's never met Chakrabarti, and that basically he's a carpetbagger.

"I don’t have any idea who he is," Pelosi says in the interview, which is excerpted on the Political Breakdown podcast today.

"I’ve never seen him at a homeless shelter, or a food bank, or an an immigration center. I've never seen him in the community," Pelosi adds.

When Shafer turns to Wiener, who is leading in the polls to succeed Pelosi, she sounds clearly pissed off that this is the case.

"Are you part of their campaign?" she snipes at Shafer after he offers some praise of Wiener's legislative record. And, she adds, regarding the Chronicle's endorsement of him, "You sound like the SF Chronicle, which is totally irrelevant, along with the Examiner. Nobody cares about endorsements from the newspapers."

Of the idea that Wiener is a "master legislator," Pelosi dismisses that, first saying she had no legislative experience when she took the job, and adding, "I've never heard anyboy say that anybody is a master legsilator who's part of this race."

"I talk to people. Spend your time with the public," Pelosi says, implying that the public isn't so behind Wiener as the polls show.

She also adds that she was "very excited" that Chan decided to run, and "Being a mom is very important to voters, because it says that we have a shared experience. So I want someone there who faced the challenges I faced, being a working mom."

Welp, now we know that Wiener probably can't expect a Pelosi endorsement even if he's left in the race with Chakrabarti. Though she's been known to change her mind.

Previously: Former Pelosi Staffer Says Chakrabarti Was Fired From AOC's Staff

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