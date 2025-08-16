- The first draft of a newly proposed California congressional redistricting map has been released, likely giving House Republicans four seats instead of the current nine — California’s answer to Texas’s gerrymander. The Secretary of State's Office set the deadline for finalizing the proposed map for Friday, August 22. [KFSN]
- Over 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants went on strike early Saturday, prompting the Canadian government to force the airline into arbitration. The shutdown of the airline, which operates about 700 flights a day, has left over 100,000 travelers stranded worldwide. [Associated Press]
- Mayor Lurie claimed his office secured $3.4 million in immigrant legal defense funding, which was actually awarded to the public defender’s office. Additionally, he neglected to renew $878,000 in grant funding that London Breed was awarded last year. [Mission Local]
- The Golden State Valkyries won their fourth game in a row Friday, scoring 90-59 against the Chicago Sky. [Bay Area News Group]
- The second bird in a month has been found to be infected with the West Nile virus — a crow from Walnut Creek tested positive on Friday. [KRON4]
- There have been 117 tiny earthquakes since Thursday’s 4.0-magnitude quake near the Geysers geothermal field in Mendicino, northeast of Healdsburg. [SFGate]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist